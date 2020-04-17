Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More new qualifications for trainees in te ao Maori

Friday, 17 April 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: Skills Active


2004 Kapa Haka


Following on from the recent arrival of its new qualification in manaakitanga, Skills Active has launched two more programmes that focus on cultural competence in work settings.

The New Zealand Certificate in Tikanga (Mātauranga Māori) (Level 2) covers a basic understanding of Māori concepts and customs. The New Zealand Certificate in Māori Business and Management (Level 3) deepens understanding through added history and cultural components, further links to a workplace context, and participation in a noho marae (overnight marae stay).

Both qualifications are designed for trainees who work with Māori stakeholders and colleagues, or who deliver services to Māori clients.

The Tikanga qualification was launched with the help of the Newtown School Kapa Haka group, who came to Skills Active’s head office in Wellington in early March (pictured above). These small but talented performers inspired the audience with their passion for waiata and kanikani (song and dance).

And now this week, as Kiwis continue to do our bit through the level 4 lockdown, Skills Active is holding a virtual launch of the Māori Business and Management qualification.

“We are proud to grow our te ao Māori suite to three dedicated programmes,” says managing director Butch Bradley.

“For those with curiosity and a desire to learn, these qualifications are an entryway into the beautiful world of our indigenous culture. They recognise unique skills and knowledge that will support career success in a broad range of New Zealand contexts.

“We look forward to supporting our trainees to follow this pathway towards a deeper understanding of the Māori worldview,” Mr Bradley says.


