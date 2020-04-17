NZDIA National Judging Programme To Continue

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) are pleased to announce that Nationals Judging 2020 will continue, within the guidelines of Covid-19 restrictions.

“After consulting our finalists, national sponsors and stakeholders, we have carefully designed a robust judging process that will enable a fair and level playing field, minimise stress to entrants and focus on finding the best farmers,” says NZDIA General Manager, Robin Congdon.

“Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, finalists will be asked to submit their presentations for judging digitally and speak with the judges online rather than face-to-face.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners Dairy NZ and Primary ITO.

“In the current environment, more than ever, it is important that success within the dairy industry is celebrated and the sector’s contribution to the nation as an essential service is acknowledged,” says Robin.

All presentations, information and material from finalists must be submitted to NZDIA Management by the 15th May 2020, with judging to commence on the 20th May 2020.

It is hoped 2020 National award winners can be brought together at an event when restrictions are lifted so that their efforts and success can be celebrated appropriately.

