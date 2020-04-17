Grocery Brands Unite To Support Front-line Healthcare Workers

Twelve grocery brands have joined to donate Care Packs to front-line healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Grin, Pic’s Peanut Butter, Fonterra, Griffins, Organic Initiative, Annies, Munch Cupboard, Ahhh NZ, Good Cocktails, Manukora Honey, Om Rub and The Better Packaging Co have donated more than $250,000 worth of products to the initiative.

The packs, which will be sent to hospitals right around NZ, include essentials that can be easily consumed on-the-go, such as fruit bars, natural-energy and immunity-boosters, along with hygiene essentials such as feminine care, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

There is also a small selection of artwork by children who participated in the “Thinking of You” artwork challenge initiated by Grin Natural, and which has been highly supported by both parents and school students. Many of the cards include a personalised message showing their healthcare heroes that they’re all thinking of them.

A few staff members from Grin Natural dropped off hundreds of care packs to the ICU and ED staff across Auckland hospitals. Mark Hitchcock from Grin comments, “For frontline healthcare workers to know that they are appreciated and that there are businesses working together to give them a small gift has far greater value than any of the products they received today. When you witness the massive positive impact of this small gesture, you know how blessed we are to be able to give back. We can see the good that has been created and I only wish we could tell more people about it to encourage all New Zealander’s (businesses and individuals) to take care of each other and that we can get through this together!”

The initiative has the support of the NZ Food & Grocery Council.

“Our healthcare workers deserve all the support they can get at this time of uncertainty, and it’s great to see these companies stepping up to do their bit,” says Chief Executive Katherine Rich. “Companies in our sector have a tradition of supporting the community at all times, but especially when things get tough, and it’s great they can continue that during COVID-19.”

One of the doctors working across the emergency department at Auckland Hospital, shares what the packs mean to the frontline staff.

“These are uniquely uncanny, unsettling times both professionally and personally,” says Dr Abhi Charukonda. “With the tragedies unfolding around the world, they bring with them an apprehension for safety - for ourselves, our loved ones, and our patients. To receive a piece of goodwill with kind words of appreciation has brought comfort into the chaos, and has served to bolster our spirit to face what we are experiencing and what is yet to come with courage and hope.”

© Scoop Media

