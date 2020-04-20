Britannia Financial Services Is The New Manager Of The IOOF Integral Master Trust Taking

Britannia Financial Services Is The New Manager Of The IOOF Integral Master Trust Taking Over From IOOF NZ

Britannia Financial Services has announced that it has acquired the rights to manage the IOOF Integral Master Trust now called the Integral Master Trust (“IMT”) and, as part of the deal, it will also provide financial advice to a number of IMT members. The IMT has around $590m of funds under management of which the Britannia group through two of their superannuation schemes is the largest investor with around $480m (c81% of the total).

The Britannia group manages around $530m superannuation money for around 5,300 members. Whilst it started over 20 years ago by facilitating UK pension transfers, over the past 5 – 10 years, it has progressively moved to managing that money to help its members have the financial freedom they need to realise their retirement aspirations. Most recently, it introduced a Lifetime Income Fund into its Britannia Retirement Scheme to help people who wish to have certainty of income during their retirement.

The Britannia group invested into IMT in 2011 and embraces the deep academic research underpinning its investment philosophy. IMT delivers a range of highly diversified funds which suit the needs of clients with a wide range of risk appetites and which have delivered consistent returns in line with market conditions. The acquisition of the IMT enables Britannia to expand its product offering beyond superannuation schemes without changing its investment philosophy.

Gavin Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Britannia, said:

“The IMT represents an excellent value for money platform for people who wish to invest to fulfil a wide range of investment needs. It is based on solid investment foundations and Britannia has been a strong supporter of it for almost a decade.

It is supported by great advisers across the country and we are looking forward to working with all of them to continue enhancing the product proposition for the benefit of their clients.”

