Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Streets Brightening As Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover Takes Off

Monday, 20 April 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: Mitre 10


As the country heads into week four of lockdown, neighbourhoods are starting to look a little different, a bit brighter and more colourful, as families embrace the Mitre 10 #letterboxmakeover.

Just over a week ago, Mitre 10 issued a challenge to kiwis to bring new life to their letterboxes, using whatever everyday materials they had at home. And that challenge has certainly started to be answered, with a potential surprise around any street corner.

The Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover has already attracted loads of entries across Facebook and Instagram and shown just what a creative and imaginative bunch kiwis are. This week’s winning entries, who will share in a prize pool of $1000 worth of Mitre 10 Gift Cards, were chosen for things like ‘best use of recycled goods’, ‘most likely to scare the postie’ and ‘outside the box thinking’. Click here for a video of the week’s winning entries.

Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration at Mitre 10 comments: “While letterboxes may not have been a DIY priority before lockdown, they’re certainly getting some love now. Our communities are having a lot of fun with the Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover and we know from the multitude of social media comments that people are enjoying the creativity popping up around their neighbourhoods.”

There is a total prize pool of $5000 worth of Mitre 10 Gift Cards, with winners selected weekly. Visit the Facebook page (Facebook.com/Mitre10) and website (mitre10.co.nz/letterboxmakeover) for #letterboxmakeover entry details, inspiration and information.

About Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd (“Mitre 10”) is a New Zealand co-operative with 84 locally owned and operated stores nationwide that employ more than 5,500 team members combined.

The country’s largest home improvement and garden retailer and one of the fastest-growing trade merchants, Mitre 10 has been a household name since 1974 and has been voted the most trusted home improvement retail brand in New Zealand several times.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mitre 10 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 