NZ Streets Brightening As Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover Takes Off



As the country heads into week four of lockdown, neighbourhoods are starting to look a little different, a bit brighter and more colourful, as families embrace the Mitre 10 #letterboxmakeover.

Just over a week ago, Mitre 10 issued a challenge to kiwis to bring new life to their letterboxes, using whatever everyday materials they had at home. And that challenge has certainly started to be answered, with a potential surprise around any street corner.

The Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover has already attracted loads of entries across Facebook and Instagram and shown just what a creative and imaginative bunch kiwis are. This week’s winning entries, who will share in a prize pool of $1000 worth of Mitre 10 Gift Cards, were chosen for things like ‘best use of recycled goods’, ‘most likely to scare the postie’ and ‘outside the box thinking’. Click here for a video of the week’s winning entries.

Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration at Mitre 10 comments: “While letterboxes may not have been a DIY priority before lockdown, they’re certainly getting some love now. Our communities are having a lot of fun with the Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover and we know from the multitude of social media comments that people are enjoying the creativity popping up around their neighbourhoods.”

There is a total prize pool of $5000 worth of Mitre 10 Gift Cards, with winners selected weekly. Visit the Facebook page (Facebook.com/Mitre10) and website (mitre10.co.nz/letterboxmakeover) for #letterboxmakeover entry details, inspiration and information.

