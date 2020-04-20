Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Subdivision Keeps On Moving Through Lockdown

Monday, 20 April 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Subdivide Simplified

With the country currently in alert level 4 of the Vovid-19 lockdown, most of us have resigned ourselves to pottering around the home and binging Netflix.

But there is one sector which has been quietly ticking along in the background – property subdivision.

The Auckland Council is still running pre-application meetings remotely, meaning for those who were considering subdivision pre-lockdown, there is no need to sit on your hands.

"A lot of people have assumed applications have closed during the lockdown", says Director of Subdivide Simplified, Troy Patchett. "It's a great time to get the ball rolling. You can get through the planning stage, so when restrictions ease, you can hit the ground running!"

Lockdown or no lockdown, there is still a shortage of homes in Auckland, so it is welcome news to many that these applications remain open.

Most Auckland property owners are within the mixed housing suburban zone. This means you can subdivide and build townhouses or duplexes on properties of a 400m2 minimum.

Subdivide Simplified specialise in guiding first-time property developers through the process of Auckland subdivision. They are currently offering free remote subdivision consultations and can work with the council, on your behalf.

"Subdividing can be a bit of a convoluted process. It pays to have someone in your corner who is experienced in dealing with the council, knows exactly which bits of paper you need and knows when to push back".

Patchett believes that, with the country looking inward for the foreseeable future, subdividing could offer some stability and cashflow during these uncertain times.

"Subdividing presents a range of different options for property owners", explains Patchett. "You could subdivide to generate higher rental income; you could subdivide and sell or do a mix of both!"

If you want to learn more about how to best capitalise on your land, get your free remote consultation from Subdivide Simplified here.

