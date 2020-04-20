Toyota Australia Acquisition Of Revolution

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA) has acquired the highly regarded software development and implementation business, Revolution Software Services, effective from the 1st April 2020.

The acquisition will enhance Toyota Australia’s ability to deliver market-leading dealer software management solutions and support their dealer network as TMCA transitions into a mobility company.

Revolution is a trusted partner that has provided the advanced technologies and services for Toyota New Zealand’s dealer management system (DMS) known as TUNZ (the New Zealand version of TUNE).

“Following this announcement, Toyota New Zealand will work closely with our Australian counterparts, Revolution and Toyota Stores to update our development roadmap for TUNZ,” says Andrew Davis, Toyota New Zealand General Manager of Business Technology.

“We will continue to have dedicated resources and support that focus on maximising TUNZ for our dealers and customers.”

Toyota Australia has worked closely with Revolution to minimise impacts to employees and business operations. Toyota Australia Vice President Regional and Guest Operations, Mike Rausa said more than 200 Toyota and Lexus dealers across Australia are expected to be using this comprehensive and innovative platform by the end of 2023.

“This acquisition gives us the ability to work closely with our dealers to integrate best-practice technologies and know-how in a challenging mobility environment,” Mr Rausa said.

Revolution CEO and co-founder Anthony Nadalini said the business would expand as more Toyota and Lexus dealers adopted TUNE.

“As a stand-alone company within the Toyota group, Revolution now has the certainty and security that will enhance its ability to provide cutting-edge services and support for existing as well as new customers,” Mr Nadalini said.



© Scoop Media

