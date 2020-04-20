Alert Level 3 In Sight For Some, But Not All Businesses

This afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country’s Alert Level 4 would be extended until 11.59pm on Monday, 27 April, moving to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, 28 April.

It was announced that in Alert Level 4 this week businesses will be able to re-enter their businesses to retrieve stock, however they must stick to social distancing while doing so. This time can be used to prepare and get ready for moving to Alert Level 3, but it is not an invitation to open until the Alert Level changes on 28 April.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson says most businesses will welcome today’s announcement, with many prepared and ready to begin operating, including many manufacturers and exporters who have been preparing for Alert Level 3 over the last few weeks.

"Moving to Alert Level 3 will enable more economic activity, but it does not allow more social activity which will continue to have a significant impact on some businesses, particularly those in retail and hospitality. Given the ongoing financial impact this will have on those sectors, it will be important for Government to consider levels of financial support during this period.

"The slightly longer period of being in Alert Level 4 than anticipated gives businesses more time to prepare to a return to operations in a way that meets health and safety requirements while taking into account some of the complexities such as continuing to operate remotely and juggling childcare before moving to Alert Level 3 next week.

"While we support the Government’s decision today around a balanced approach, the quickly evolving landscape over the last three weeks reinforces the importance for businesses to plan for different disruptions and different scenarios, particularly with regards to health and safety, and employment relations - and be agile in the way in which they respond.

"We continue to be available for all businesses in the West Coast and Canterbury region, in addition to our members, to discuss any individual challenges and plan for those different scenarios."

© Scoop Media

