Finlay MacDonald Joins The Conversation As NZ Editor: Politics, Business + Arts.

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: The Conversation

The Conversation is expanding its New Zealand coverage by appointing Finlay Macdonald as the new NZ Editor: Politics, Business + Arts.

Finlay is an award-winning journalist, editor, publisher and broadcaster with 30 years’ experience in the New Zealand media. He has been editor of current affairs magazine The Listener, a publisher at Penguin Books and HarperCollins, a weekly columnist for the Sunday Star-Times, and has written and presented for television and radio.

Finlay will work alongside Veronika Meduna, who becomes the NZ Editor: Science, Health + Environment, as well as The Conversation’s team of Australian-based editors.

Since starting at The Conversation in 2017, Veronika has published more than 400 stories by New Zealand experts, reaching a global audience of more than 11.7 million article views.

The Conversation delivers news differently. Articles are commissioned and edited by journalists but written only by academic experts. Everything is free to read, share and republish. Last month, The Conversation Australia and New Zealand's audience doubled to more than 26 million article views on The Conversation site and via republishers.

With the invaluable addition of Finlay to the team, The Conversation will be able to share even more New Zealand expertise on global issues like COVID-19 with media outlets around the world. NZ media republishers include Stuff, The New Zealand Herald, RNZ, The Spinoff, and Newsroom, while international republishers include the BBC, ABC News, Scientific American, The Washington Post, Jakarta Globe and more. (Learn more about republishing articles for free here.)

As a not-for-profit publisher, The Conversation can only expand its coverage thanks to the crucial support of six local university partners: the Auckland University of Technology, Massey University, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, University of Canterbury, University of Otago, and University of Waikato.

