Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Planners Join Government In Urging Councils To Keep Consenting

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 3:06 pm
Press Release: NZ Planning Institute

The lockdown is a prime opportunity for councils to clear any consent backlogs, minimising potential delays to development projects when restrictions end, the New Zealand Planning Institute (NZPI) said today.

“We support the Government’s appeal to councils that encourage them to continue consenting during the COVID-19 crisis,” says NZPI Chair Karyn Sinclair.

“The majority of consents are cost-recoverable. At a time when councils are facing a down-turn in income streams it makes economic sense to take advantage of the quieter period and clear as many consents as possible – which will also mean there is work ready to go when we come out of lockdown.”

Minister for the Environment David Parker sent a letter to councils last week urging them to use the lockdown to clear a backlog of development consents, creating a pipeline of projects to help stimulate the economy.

“Control over planning and consenting functions rests almost entirely with councils. These functions have essential service status because of the crucial role they play in the operation of the economy,” states the letter, which was sent to mayors, council chairs and local government chief executives.

“I urge you to address any consenting backlogs you have, so projects that employ people are not unnecessarily delayed once the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. I encourage chief executives and governing bodies to pay special attention to backlogs, and to thereby play an important part in getting the economy rolling again.”

Councils can use a range of innovative tools to help process consents without the need for site visits, says Karyn.

“Councils have Geographic Information Systems, along with access to aerial photographs and mapped networks. These tools can be used to process the majority of consents under the current constraints, while still retaining core planning principles, to ensure developments are not delayed unnecessarily.

“Now is the time for councils to respond innovatively, and we encourage them to use this time to help position the economy for recovery. There is no reason why consents cannot be processed during the lockdown, ensuring regional projects are not side-lined.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Planning Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 