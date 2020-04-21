Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi-made Sanitiser Officially Rated Against Coronavirus

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: CrestClean

CrestClean’s Anti-Viral Sanitiser is the first disinfectant to be released in New Zealand with an official rating against coronavirus.

Made locally by Auckland-based Chemical Solutions Ltd, the sanitiser uses a licensed formula which has been included on a list of disinfectants registered by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against COVID-19.

The EPA regulates chemical agents and sets strict criteria to make sure the public health label claims are accurate. On March 3 it released a list of formulations that meet its criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

CrestClean uses the Anti-Viral sanitiser for its ‘touch point’ sanitising service. It sanitises surfaces that people touch often, such as door handles, door push plates, kitchen areas, taps, microwave ovens, fridge doors, toilet buttons, soap dispensers and other common surfaces in a workplace environment.

Based in Dunedin and in business since 1996, CrestClean is the largest New Zealand owned commercial cleaning company in the country, with over 500 franchisees providing cleaning services to more than 3,600 customers in 27 regions. www.crestclean.co.nz

