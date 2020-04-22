Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Updates Domestic Network For Alert Level 3

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is adjusting its domestic network with New Zealand to enter Alert Level 3 next week.

The airline will operate a limited domestic schedule from Tuesday 28 April to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving.

The airline’s domestic schedule while the country is at Alert Level 3 is as follows –

Route Services Aircraft type 
Auckland-Christchurch 

2x return services Mon-Sat

1x return service Sun

 A320 
Auckland-Wellington 1x return service Mon-Sun A320 
Auckland-Tauranga 3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri Q300 
Auckland-Napier 3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri Q300 
Wellington-Christchurch 

2x return services Mon-Fri

1x return service Sat/Sun

 

Q300

ATR

 
Wellington-Nelson 

1x return service Mon-Wed

2x return services Thurs/Fri

 Q300 
Christchurch-Dunedin 1x return service Mon-Sun ATR 

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says travel remains very restricted under Alert Level 3.

“We have made some slight adjustments to our domestic schedule in the coming weeks and that includes adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga. We’ll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week.”

Before making a booking, customers are reminded to check the latest information on the travel and transportation section of the Government COVID-19 website and the COVID-19 hub on the Air New Zealand website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 