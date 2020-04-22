Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail Focuses On Essential Maintenance During Lockdown

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail is taking advantage of lower commuter numbers on the Auckland network, with a significant track maintenance programme underway on the Eastern line.

The change in commuter patterns due to COVID-19 has given KiwiRail the chance to lay more than four kilometres of new rail on the heavily used line, says Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle.

"We are able to use this time to carry out a great deal of work in a short timeframe. Normally this work would need to be completed during weekends across several months.

"We've worked closely with Auckland Transport to arrange for this work to be done now so there will be a more reliable network for commuters once COVID-19 levels fall and businesses reopen.

"From Saturday 18 April through to Monday 27 April, our teams are working on the Eastern line to get the track in optimum condition, including replacing sections of worn rail between Glen Innes and Sylvia Park.

"The Eastern line is important for both the city's commuters and Ports of Auckland's rail freight which heads out to the rest of the country along this route.

"We've been able to master safe working practices for the team on the ground, who are specialised at this kind of work which corrects ongoing wear and tear to the track.

"Our track workers will be geared up with personal protective gear and construction activities will take place under strict physical distancing measures.

"We're doing this work now, while we have the opportunity, to avoid future disruptions to commuters and to ensure they get a great service once they return to work."

While the trackwork is being carried out, freight services for Ports of Auckland are running via Newmarket during the day. Night freight services continue to operate along the Eastern line. Commuter services are being replaced with buses.

The majority of work on the busy Auckland commuter network is usually done at weekends or overnight, to minimise disruption to commuters.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 