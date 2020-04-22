Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

True Life Kiwi Telefeature Runaway Millionaires Wins Four Medals At The 2020 New York Festivals

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: Fearless Productions

(Auckland – 22 April 2020) Independent New Zealand screen production company Fearless Productions’ debut television project Runaway Millionaires has been honoured with a total of four medals at the 2020 New York Festivals Film & TV Awards.

Runaway Millionaires is the gripping true story of Kara Hurring and Leo Gao, an ordinary New Zealand couple who went on the run after $10 million was mistakenly deposited into their account. The telefeature was made with the support of NZ On Air and premiered last year on TVNZ 1 (New Zealand) and Seven (Australia).

Runaway Millionaires, helmed by veteran producers Carmen J. Leonard and Deborah Cope, won the following Grand Jury prizes at this year’s New York Festivals Film & TV Awards:

  • Gold Medal: Best Camerawork: for Director of Photography Rewa Harré
  • Silver Medal: TV Movie
  • Bronze Medal: Best Screenplay: for writer Pip Hall
  • Bronze Medal: Best Direction: for director Danny Mulheron

Lead actress Jess Sayer, who portrayed Kara Hurring in the telefeature, was also named a Finalist in the Best Performance by an Actress category.

The Fearless Production team said: “We are thrilled to be awarded these medals for this fantastic project. It’s wonderful for a New Zealand story to be recognised on the international stage. Thanks again to Kara Hurring for sharing her incredible story with us and to both NZ On Air And TVNZ for their support.”

For a full list of all finalists, visit:

https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/winners/List/19482e67-0d52-455c-87f7-c83e453ed7a5

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fearless Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 