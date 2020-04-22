Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Trade After The COVID-19 Outbreak – 22 April Update

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Daily goods trade data between 1 February and 15 April gives an updated glance at New Zealand’s trade with the world since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

The timing of the Easter holidays in 2020 (weekend of 12 April) was earlier than in 2019 (21 April). This affects year-on-year comparisons of weekly trade data and may be a factor in the large movements in the week to 15 April 2020.

The Easter holiday's impact on trade, a four-day weekend with typically lower cargo movements, will become clearer next week.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, and export and import values to and from China.

In addition to the series previously published, the CSV file now includes:
 

  • total exports of fruit
  • total exports of non-food manufactured goods
  • total imports of non-food manufactured goods.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

The data compares trade from 1 February to 15 April 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this provisional data.

See

Effects of COVID-19 on trade: 1 February–15 April 2020 (provisional)

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

