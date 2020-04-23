Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitHull Miners Disrupt Global Cryptocurrency Marketplace

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 6:26 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

BitHull S.A (www.BitHull.com) has created quite a stir in the global cryptocurrency marketplace with its recently launched miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. In spite of their moderate power consumption, these FPGA minors deliver extraordinarily high hash power. Both these products are great for home based mining because of their low noise.

BH Miner and BH Miners Box can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. The basic product from BitHull S.A is BH Miner, and it has been designed specifically for the crypto mining beginners. On the other hand, BH Miners Box is tailor-made for seasoned miners looking for substantial profits. To further enhance the profit making potential of its miners, BitHull S.A has recently waived off the custom as well as shipping fees.

Hash Rates:

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s
BH Miners Box Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Profit (BH Miners Box):

Bitcoin: $7,8k profit per month
Litecoin: $19k profit per month
Ethereum: $25k profit per month
Monero: $30k profit per month

The monthly power cost for BH Miners Box comes to just around $285, and depending on the coin mined, users can start making profits within a month. Both the miners come pre-configured, and are super easy to use. Most importantly, these miners require relative low internet data speed of 10 kb/second for uploads as well as downloads. Some users mention that they have even used their 3G mobile devices for mining. Many of these users consider these miners to be ten times better than all other existing mining hardware in the market.

For more details, please visit: https://www.bithull.com/.

About BitHull

BitHull S.A is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 