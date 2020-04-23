Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Money Isn't Free – New Report Says The Government Must Be Fiscally Cautious

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 6:40 am
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

No matter how seductive it sounds, central bank funding of the additional government spending on Covid-19 would set New Zealand on a dangerous path, according to a new report by the New Zealand Initiative.

The report, Deficit spending in a crisis: why there is no such thing as a free lunch, highlights some concerning ideas from both the government and the Reserve Bank about expanding the money supply to help pull New Zealand out of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

Author Dr Bryce Wilkinson said there is plenty of evidence from other developed nations that such funding is likely to escalate over time rather than shrink.

“I’m not concerned about fluctuations in central bank borrowing and lending due to changes in economic circumstances – things like inflation, output or unemployment,” he said.

What worries Dr Wilkinson is that, far from being temporary, central bank monetary expansions in countries like Japan, the UK, the US and even the European Union during the GFC have continued to increase.

Even more worryingly, the measures were accompanied by significant increases in public debt, asset values and debt leverage.

“Fragility in those asset prices now undermines the stability of the entire international financial system. None of these countries or regions seem to have a means for rectifying this debt and leverage problem."

“New Zealand should resist the pressure to go down the same path,” he said.

He pointed to a “pernicious international view” that creating trillions and trillions of dollars of additional central bank credit is a great way to hold back recession, keep world share prices high and interest rates low.

“New Zealand has good institutional arrangements in place for guarding against a repeat of the public debt spiral and inflationary pressures of the mid-1980s."

“To restore public debt to prudent levels requires a credible plan to create future fiscal surpluses to offset current deficit spending. To avoid excessive debt, rising asset prices and increased pressure to pump more money into the banking system, New Zealand must ensure any increases in central bank borrowing and lending are not a one-way street,” Dr Wilkinson said.

Budget 2020 will be the test of how the government plans to return public debt to prudent levels.

Read more:
Deficit spending in a crisis: why there is no such thing as a free lunch is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 