Waikato Businesses Are Just Good Buggers: Poll

A poll of Waikato businesses has shown that 92% of respondents have not had to lay off staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce’s poll of its business members also found that almost 79% had applied for and received the Government’s Wage Support Subsidy.

The poll was conducted last Friday and will be repeated fortnightly.

“It’s reassuring to see that Waikato businesses are accessing the Government’s financial support mechanisms to help keep people in jobs,” Don Good, executive director of the Chamber, said.

“What we are seeing is that business in the Waikato is doing the right thing in difficult circumstances, by keeping people and supporting their families. They’re showing the Kiwi ethos of supporting each other through tough times.

“The opportunity is for Waikato people to get in and support business by buying from them once we come out of lockdown. Because the simple act of getting on and doing business, purchasing goods and services will ensure we don’t have mass layoffs, and that the social and business fabric remains intact.

“It really is telling that the small medium businesses out there are owned and operated by really good buggers!”

