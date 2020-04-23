Waitomo Gifts $5,000 Worth Of Free Fuel To Kiwis For Saving Lives

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo is gifting $5,000 of free fuel to Kiwis to say thanks for their hard mahi, saving lives and livelihoods in the Covid-19 crisis.

A market disruptor, the family-owned and operated Kiwi business has just launched a new app, which offers customers a contactless payment option at their unmanned Fuel Stops. Through the app, Waitomo is also able to gift Waitomo Moolah to spend on fuel.

Until Sunday night, 26 April, 11.59pm, every Kiwi who downloads and registers to use the app and tags in their lockdown bubble whanau and friends on Facebook will go in the draw to win a national prize of $1,000 free fuel. There’s also eight regional prizes of $500 to be won (in every region where Waitomo operates).

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the last five weeks had been some of the hardest weeks in the company’s 73-year history with demand for fuel dropping by more than 80 per cent, but many other Kiwis were also doing it tough.

“Kiwis all over the country have had their livelihoods, their work, their family lives and their health impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. It’s been bloody tough for most of us, but how the country has responded to the crisis has gotta make you proud to be a Kiwi too.”

“Hard mahi from everyone has saved lives. And there’ll be plenty more hard mahi as we come out of this and have to face the economic impact that the lockdown has had on Kiwi families and Kiwi businesses.”

“Our family-owned and operated business has been fueling Kiwis for three generations, and we’re in it for the long-haul. By giving back to some of the families and whanau doing it tough right now, we want to help get some Kiwis back on their feet too as we move into alert level 3. Much-needed money back in their pockets to spend on other necessities like food, power and rent.”

The safety of its Kiwi customers and the Waitomo team, and ensuring continuity of supply, have been the two priorities for Waitomo throughout lockdown.

“Our contactless payment option via the new Waitomo app, along with our unmanned 24/7 Fuel Stops, means Kiwis can fuel up with minimal contact with other people and surfaces. It’s a no brainer as far as taking further steps to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 goes. All our drivers are following the strict hygiene protocols and always wear PPE, and our own Management and Sales Team members have also been out cleaning the sites.”

“We’re a small, low-cost operator, so it’s all hands to the pump when something like this happens. Like all Kiwi businesses, everyone in the Waitomo team has had to get stuck in and deal with the crisis, so we can keep delivering on our commitment to deliver lower fuel prices to Kiwis.” said Mr Ormsby.

Entries for the Waitomo app competition close on Sunday 26 April at 11.59pm and the winners will be announced on the Waitomo Group Facebook page on Monday 27 April.

Available for download on the Apple or Google Play stores, the Waitomo app is packed with heaps of cool features including:

· Contactless payment from your vehicle – link a card, select your pump and fuel grade from your vehicle and get pumping.

· Earn koha the more you spend – each time you spend $20 or more you’ll unlock the chance to spin to win and by banking every buck you spend in a calendar month to reach $150, you’ll unlock a scratchie for your chance to win even more.

· Share the love with gifting – gift Waitomo Moolah to your mates and whanau in need of a tank top-up (like an e-gift card).

· Find your nearest Waitomo – a map or list view showing our expanding network of Fuel Stops available for paying from your vehicle.

