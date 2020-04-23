Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DIY Lifeline: Mitre 10 Range Available Online For Pre-orders

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Mitre 10

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd is open for business online at mitre10.co.nz. Kiwis can now pre-order anything from the Mitre 10 range online, with fulfilment of those orders beginning on Tuesday 28 April.

While not quite business as usual, it is a welcome return to trading for Mitre 10 and Mitre 10 MEGA stores, all of which are locally owned. Online orders are fulfilled by local stores, not by a central distribution warehouse, so the benefits of being back in business will be felt locally.

Team members will return to work on Tuesday, picking and packing orders for contactless Click & Collect or contactless home delivery. The team will also be available by phone to help customers who are unable to shop online or who can’t find what they’re looking for. A call to the local store is all that’s required.

Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration at Mitre 10, Jules Lloyd-Jones says the business has been working hard to develop solutions which allow customers to shop the full Mitre 10 range online, while keeping strictly within the government’s guidelines at each alert level.

“Our primary focus is still the safety of our customers and our team. We’ve instigated strict safety protocols and operating procedures, in line with the Government’s Alert Level 3 requirements. We’re just really pleased to help our customers get back to their DIY projects now and we look forward to welcoming them back into stores when the country moves to Alert Level 2.”

About Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd (“Mitre 10”) is a New Zealand co-operative with 84 locally owned stores nationwide that employ more than 5,500 team members combined.

The country’s largest home improvement and garden retailer and one of the fastest-growing trade merchants, Mitre 10 has been a household name since 1974 and has been voted the most trusted home improvement retail brand in New Zealand several times.

