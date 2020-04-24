Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First 2020 NZX New Equity Listing

Friday, 24 April 2020, 10:21 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Advised by Chapman Tripp, Me Today was New Zealand’s first NZX equity issuer listing in 2020 under a ‘reverse listing transaction’, after raising $1.5m growth capital from targeted investors and amongst the challenging backdrop of New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Me Today Limited, previously CSM Group Limited, is a high growth New Zealand founded and based health and wellness brand, listing on 31 March 2020 (NZX: MEE).

Led by Chapman Tripp senior corporate partner Roger Wallis, working with solicitors Hamish Reid and Harry Pye, Me Today was the first “Reverse Listing” under the replacement NZX Listing Rules which generally commenced from 1 July 2019, and the first equity issuer listing of 2020. The new rules treat a reverse listing in a similar manner to an initial listing through an IPO, and has some similarities to direct listings promoted by the Capital Markets 2029 steering group as a way to get more high growth New Zealand companies listed in a cost effective manner.

The COVID-19 situation required the CSM Group shareholders’ meeting scheduled to approve the transaction to be reconvened as a ‘virtual only’ meeting held online at a late stage.

Roger Wallis said, “We have been lucky to assist many of our clients with firsts in Equity Capital Markets – this is another of many. The founders of Me Today are longstanding clients of the firm, also linked to previous listed issuers 42 BELOW, Trilogy, and currently listed Turners Automotive Group.”

Me Today’s supplement and natural skincare ranges launched into New Zealand pharmacy through the Green Cross Health network of Unichem and Life Pharmacy stores. Products are formulated using absorbable ingredients and, where possible are either vegetarian or vegan friendly. The company promotes a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, so product packaging has been designed to minimise plastic waste and is almost entirely recyclable.

“The new venture has been launched with supplements and skincare as the platform but the founders see significant opportunity to further expand the product offering and take advantage of new trends within the health, beauty and wellbeing spaces,” says Wallis.

Corporate Counsel Sean Joyce advised CSM Group. Me Today’s market capitalisation is currently around $33 million.

