Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Horse Has Bolted For Commercial Leasing Code Of Conduct

Friday, 24 April 2020, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

Property Council New Zealand has expressed disappointment over a recent open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling for a mandated Code of Conduct for Commercial Leasing, with Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman calling it “inflammatory and out of context”.

“It is disappointing that a group of entities that we have previously had strong partnerships with has elected to release a letter that effectively pits one sector against another. At the moment, everyone is hurting, and we have a responsibility as property and business owners to work together and share the necessary pain.

“Our concern is that the letter merely addresses a symptom of the wider disease; a lack of cashflow. These are uncertain times and people are understandably afraid of losing their livelihoods. This is true for retailers, business owners and property owners alike.

“From what we have seen, a vast majority of property owners and tenants have chosen to act responsibly, with their contractual obligations merely forming a starting point for negotiations that serve both parties. Of course, there are a handful of players on both sides who have chosen to take a staunch position, which is likely to be dealt with in a couple of months’ time when business resumes and emotions are not running as high.

“Our stance as the Property Council was to propose a support package to government several weeks ago that would have seen tenants, particularly small to medium enterprises, supported with immediate rent relief, allowing them additional assistance to keep their businesses afloat. Unfortunately, the Government elected not to pursue direct industry support at the time, which would have been the ideal stage for such support to be provided.

“There is little point in implementing a mandatory Code of Conduct now, when landlords and tenants have already started, and often completed, negotiations. The horse has bolted,” says Freeman.

“I can understand how it was tempting for these organisations to place blame, but the poor behaviour is not limited to landlords. We will only get through this period by working together and placing value on the tenant-landlord relationship.

“Neither party can exist in isolation and we need to keep this at the fore as negotiations continue over the coming weeks. The focus should now be on how we get businesses open under Alert Level 3 and eventually Alert Level 2 as this will help to solve a number of cashflow issues that many businesses are currently facing.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Property Council Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 