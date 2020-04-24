Wellington's Mobi2Go Offers Online Ordering/delivery Solutions For Businesses

Mobi2Go offers contactless ordering and delivery solutions for hospitality businesses at a fraction of the cost.

Friday 24th April, Wellington New Zealand - Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.

Starting at $39 per month plus just 3 percent of sales, Mobi2Go is a refreshing and local alternative to global corporate ordering and delivery system companies, which can charge up to 35 percent for their services. Mobi2Go is part of the solution for local cafes, restaurants, takeaways and other hospitality businesses who are scrambling to get back on their feet as COVID-19 alert level 3 comes into play on Tuesday.

While some international companies have come under fire from the hospitality sector recently for high fees and inflexibility in the current climate when many small businesses are struggling, Mobi2Go believes in the importance of channelling as much revenue back into the local economy as possible, says CEO Tarik Mallett.

“Our aim is to see the hospitality industry in New Zealand bounce back and thrive in the wake of Covid-19,” he says.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a solution that allows clients to retain control of their customer data, and engage with their customers via their own website and brand to retain the customer experience, and that is a fraction of the cost of international solutions”.

The business, an industry leader in multi-channel digital ordering that offers all-in-one ordering solutions for contactless delivery and pickup, is able to get its customers onboarded, set-up and operating rapidly, in some cases in a matter of hours, with a system that’s “as easy as opening the fridge” says Mallett.

This means some businesses that may have previously thought they wouldn’t be able to open, may be able to do so by using Mobi2Go.

Dana Hanson, co-owner of The Styx Restaurant in Nelson, said her business had never ventured into the world of takeaway orders, but saw the direction restaurants were moving around the world and wanted to be ready to go when given the chance to operate. The Styx Restaurant is now offering a “Styx At Home” menu, powered by Mobi2Go, to customers craving their famous seafood chowder and other local favourites.

“We have been forced to shift the focus of our business from a full service restaurant to takeaways in a matter of days. Mobi2Go offered an affordable solution that will grow with our business. They have delivered practical solutions along the way so that our customers will have a seamless experience when they try our system for the first time on Tuesday,” says Dana Hanson, co-owner, The Styx Restaurant.



For more information about Mobi2Go please visit: https://mobi2go.com/

About Mobi2Go

Mobi2Go is an award-winning digital ordering service for the hospitality industry. Founded in 2010, Mobi2Go is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand with 30 staff in offices in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto, Canada.

Servicing clients such as Burger Fuel, Pita Pit, Zambreros, Burger Burger, Beach Babylon, Eriks Fish and Chips in Queenstown, SumoSalad, and Mr Go, Mobi2Go works with brands across the globe, with a focus in Australasia and North America, pricing starts at just $39 per month + 3% commission on each transaction.

www.mobi2go.com

© Scoop Media

