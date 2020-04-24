Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington's Mobi2Go Offers Online Ordering/delivery Solutions For Businesses

Friday, 24 April 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Mobi2Go

Mobi2Go offers contactless ordering and delivery solutions for hospitality businesses at a fraction of the cost.

Friday 24th April, Wellington New Zealand - Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.

Starting at $39 per month plus just 3 percent of sales, Mobi2Go is a refreshing and local alternative to global corporate ordering and delivery system companies, which can charge up to 35 percent for their services. Mobi2Go is part of the solution for local cafes, restaurants, takeaways and other hospitality businesses who are scrambling to get back on their feet as COVID-19 alert level 3 comes into play on Tuesday.

While some international companies have come under fire from the hospitality sector recently for high fees and inflexibility in the current climate when many small businesses are struggling, Mobi2Go believes in the importance of channelling as much revenue back into the local economy as possible, says CEO Tarik Mallett.

“Our aim is to see the hospitality industry in New Zealand bounce back and thrive in the wake of Covid-19,” he says.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a solution that allows clients to retain control of their customer data, and engage with their customers via their own website and brand to retain the customer experience, and that is a fraction of the cost of international solutions”.

The business, an industry leader in multi-channel digital ordering that offers all-in-one ordering solutions for contactless delivery and pickup, is able to get its customers onboarded, set-up and operating rapidly, in some cases in a matter of hours, with a system that’s “as easy as opening the fridge” says Mallett.

This means some businesses that may have previously thought they wouldn’t be able to open, may be able to do so by using Mobi2Go.

Dana Hanson, co-owner of The Styx Restaurant in Nelson, said her business had never ventured into the world of takeaway orders, but saw the direction restaurants were moving around the world and wanted to be ready to go when given the chance to operate. The Styx Restaurant is now offering a “Styx At Home” menu, powered by Mobi2Go, to customers craving their famous seafood chowder and other local favourites.

“We have been forced to shift the focus of our business from a full service restaurant to takeaways in a matter of days. Mobi2Go offered an affordable solution that will grow with our business. They have delivered practical solutions along the way so that our customers will have a seamless experience when they try our system for the first time on Tuesday,” says Dana Hanson, co-owner, The Styx Restaurant.


For more information about Mobi2Go please visit: https://mobi2go.com/

About Mobi2Go

Mobi2Go is an award-winning digital ordering service for the hospitality industry. Founded in 2010, Mobi2Go is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand with 30 staff in offices in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto, Canada.

Servicing clients such as Burger Fuel, Pita Pit, Zambreros, Burger Burger, Beach Babylon, Eriks Fish and Chips in Queenstown, SumoSalad, and Mr Go, Mobi2Go works with brands across the globe, with a focus in Australasia and North America, pricing starts at just $39 per month + 3% commission on each transaction.

www.mobi2go.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mobi2Go on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 