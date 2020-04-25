Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Banks Working Against Each Other

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 7:17 am
Press Release: NZ Property Investors Federation

“The NZ Property Investors’ Federation (NZPIF) is concerned that the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) and the trading banks are currently working against each other”, says Sharon Cullwick, NZPIF Executive Officer. “On the one hand the RBNZ is considering lifting the LVR restrictions to stimulate the economy and on the other the trading banks are testing borrowers on virus-constrained income and using high serviceability tests thus making the obtaining of loans more difficult and working against the RBNZ.”

The proposed lowering of the loan to value ratio for property purchases will mean a smaller than 20% deposit may be required, allowing more people to qualify for property purchases. However, banks each have their own requirements when it comes to testing the borrowing capacity of individual clients seeking a loan and some of these have not changed since Covid -19 effected the economy.

The result is that banks are still applying high serviceability tests which will stop some people from securing a loan. These serviceability tests normally calculate whether a borrower can afford the repayments on a loan after their expenses and income are taken into account. In December 2019 the test rate was as high as 7.5% with no sudden change in this rate since Covid-19 came about. It also means that, some loans, which were approved prior to the lockdown, are now being revisited and, in some cases, have been declined.

Even with the reduction of interest rates, securing finance is as difficult as ever. Some banks are requiring at least 60% LVR for ‘new to bank’ customers regardless of their financial situation and refusing to take on new customers who are seeking a loan either for an investment property or for a purchase as an owner occupier. Banks have mostly now removed the higher interest rate which was charged for the purchase of investment properties compared to that charged for purchases by owner occupiers and have significantly reduced their cash bank offers. However, it seems like banks have gone in to a holding pattern to see what the full effect of the mortgage deferral will have on some customers and then will re-evaluate their complete portfolio.

“All of these constraints have and will continue to delay home purchases, new buildings and are stalling the market even if the Reserve Bank reduces LVR restrictions”, says Cullwick.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Property Investors Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 