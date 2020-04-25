Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Week To Get Ready To #lovewanaka

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 7:32 am
Press Release: Lake Wanaka Tourism

Food Trucks Wanaka, NZ. Image: Mark Clinton

Timed to kick off as the country transitions through Alert Level 3, Lake Wanaka Tourism (LWT) in partnership with Ignite Wanaka is pleased to announce the launch of LoveWanaka, Supporting Local in just one weeks’ time on Friday May 1.

The objective of this campaign is to collectively promote a ‘go local’ approach to doing business and was born out of a vision to unite as a community and rally behind Wanaka businesses in a changed world, and plays on the lovewanaka hashtag - the tagline for the town since the inception of social media.

Businesses will have the opportunity to offer promotions, discounts, and initiatives under the banner of LoveWanaka, Supporting Local.

Wanaka is renowned for its spirit of community and this campaign is about drawing on that local pride to support our Wanaka businesses through this crucial time post lockdown.

General Manager of LWT, James Helmore said that rebuild needs to begin at a local level, with all of us working collectively.

“We are in this together, the LWT team is working hard with our businesses and partners to get this off the ground, and we really encourage the Wanaka community to get behind this initiative and support local.”

Ignite Wanaka joins LWT as campaign partner, eager to get their network of businesses involved.

Ignite Wanaka Executive Officer, Naomi Lindsay, said Ignite Wanaka’s goal was “to nurture and empower our local businesses through support and connections”.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together and support our local businesses to help them not just survive but thrive post lockdown. We are lucky to have such an amazing array of businesses here and we’re hopeful we can all “ignite” Wanaka’s economy again together.”

LWT worked with local graphic and website agency Blend Creative to bring this campaign from conception to a visual reality. Blend Creative is excited to partner with participating businesses to create any additional collateral required to promote this campaign, across both print and digital platforms.

“The most important thing for us as a studio is a genuine desire to help local and get behind this campaign. We think it’s a fabulous initiative and we are hoping that the campaign will inject some fun and light into what we know is uncertain times for local business. Without the visitors, locals will need to support and celebrate local, even more so,” Matt Proctor of Blend Creative said.

The LoveWanaka, Supporting Local campaign will go live Friday May 1, 2020 with local deals, offers and events on the wanaka.co.nz website.

