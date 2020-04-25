Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairy Women’s Network Conference On Next Month

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 8:05 am
Press Release: Dairy Women's Network

As events and conferences throughout New Zealand and around the world cancel and postpone due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Dairy Women’s Network have worked furiously for three weeks to ensure the majority of its annual Allflex DWN2020 Conference will still be held next month.

“While we have had to postpone our face to face conference until 2021, we have adapted to the current situation and are excited to be able to hold four days of online webinars and keynote sessions from the original conference programme,” Dairy Women’s Network Partnerships, Marketing and Communications Manager Zellara Holden said.

“Our speakers have done an amazing job of pulling together and pre-recording their sessions to be released online over four days from the fourth to seventh of May. Our keynotes speakers Dr Lucy Hone and Shelly Davies are looking forward to connecting with everyone and will each be hosting a live keynote session.”

Holden paid special tribute to Russell Brown and his team from Digital Stream who Dairy Women’s Network partnered with to get the online platform up and ready in only three weeks.

“It’s been a huge team effort to make it all happen,” Holden said. “We know one of the benefits of conference was the interaction with presenters and each other. We have made sure that attendees will still have the ability, albeit virtually. As an organisation we already ran webinars and had a strong focus on our online content so we were able to move quickly to ensure we could hold our annual conference virtually.”

The cost to register for the Allflex DWN2020 Make.It.Matter virtual conference is only $20.20, reflective of the year.

“We are looking forward to good numbers attending the conference online and joining us in May for four incredible days of learning, connecting, taking stock of what is important to us and our businesses and sharing our learnings in a new and innovative format.”

Register here for the Allflex DWN2020 Conference. Website dwn2020.dwn.co.nz/

