Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Burger King Restaurants Reopening Tuesday 28 April

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Antares Restaurant Group

Following the announcement regarding the parent group of companies that own Antares Restaurant Group Ltd being placed into receivership, the receivers and Antares management team have worked with all partners involved and are now in a position to re-open and focus on rebuilding the Burger King business. We believe this is in the best interests of our customers, our employees and all creditors and we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the Burger King business in New Zealand and the strength of the Burger King brand.

All 71 drive-thru Burger King restaurants will re-open on Tuesday 28th April. Under Level 3 we will be serving guests through contactless transactions via drive-thru, pre-ordered pick-up via the BK App and home delivery (Uber Eats). All restaurant front counter ordering and dine-in areas will remain closed.

The health and safety of our team members, guests and communities remains our top priority so we are strengthening our already rigorous procedures around food safety, cleanliness and hygiene. Additional health and safety measures have been put in place including more frequent handwashing and sanitising of all surfaces, contactless payment through PayWave, clear physical distancing guidelines, and increased personal protection for our team members.

We look forward to reopening and once again serving our loyal guests.

About Antares Restaurant Group Limited

Antares Restaurant Group Limited is the franchise operator of Burger King restaurants in New Zealand. Antares was formerly known as TPF Restaurants Limited and changed its name to Antares Restaurant Group Limited in September 2009. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Antares Restaurant Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 