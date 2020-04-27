Covid Good News: Property Managers To Stay At Level Four Forever

The switch to online inspections and Zoom training in lockdown has been so successful for a leading property management franchise that it will remain in a Level Four environment indefinitely. There aren’t many good news stories around Covid-19, but this is one.

“Something that’s stood out for me during lockdown is how much fun some of our tenants are having with our virtual inspections,” says the owner of the award-winning Pukeko Rental Managers, David Pearse.

“They walk around with their computer and we direct them to what we want to see like smoke alarms or possible damage. They love it and some can’t wait for the next inspection. That’s why we’re going to continue with them, saving time and the environment.”

Mr Pearse says it’s been a tough time for landlords and most other businesses, but his has been running more smoothly because of the shift online.

It’s not only property inspections that have gone virtual, but also all Pukeko training.

“When a new franchisee comes on board, I’ve always either had to rent a car or buy an air ticket to get to them and stay in a motel for three days while I get them up to speed,” says Mr Pearse.

“This month I’ve done it all on Zoom and that’s what I’ll keep doing. I just don’t know what I’ll do with all my Air New Zealand credits.”

As a franchise with franchisees across the country, Pukeko employs field managers to visit each business four times a year. This has also been done in person until this month.

“I now know there’s no need for them to travel either. As long as they can see each other and share screens, everyone can stay at home and help the environment,” says Mr Pearse.

The business will also move to online annual performance reviews and digital signatures.

Pukeko Rental Managers won the Supreme Award at last year’s Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards in Auckland.

