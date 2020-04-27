Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Covid Good News: Property Managers To Stay At Level Four Forever

Monday, 27 April 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Pukeko Rental Managers

The switch to online inspections and Zoom training in lockdown has been so successful for a leading property management franchise that it will remain in a Level Four environment indefinitely. There aren’t many good news stories around Covid-19, but this is one.

“Something that’s stood out for me during lockdown is how much fun some of our tenants are having with our virtual inspections,” says the owner of the award-winning Pukeko Rental Managers, David Pearse.

“They walk around with their computer and we direct them to what we want to see like smoke alarms or possible damage. They love it and some can’t wait for the next inspection. That’s why we’re going to continue with them, saving time and the environment.”

Mr Pearse says it’s been a tough time for landlords and most other businesses, but his has been running more smoothly because of the shift online.

It’s not only property inspections that have gone virtual, but also all Pukeko training.

“When a new franchisee comes on board, I’ve always either had to rent a car or buy an air ticket to get to them and stay in a motel for three days while I get them up to speed,” says Mr Pearse. 

“This month I’ve done it all on Zoom and that’s what I’ll keep doing. I just don’t know what I’ll do with all my Air New Zealand credits.”

As a franchise with franchisees across the country, Pukeko employs field managers to visit each business four times a year. This has also been done in person until this month.

“I now know there’s no need for them to travel either. As long as they can see each other and share screens, everyone can stay at home and help the environment,” says Mr Pearse.

The business will also move to online annual performance reviews and digital signatures.

Pukeko Rental Managers won the Supreme Award at last year’s Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards in Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pukeko Rental Managers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 