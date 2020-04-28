Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UK Real Estate Cryptocurrency Breezecoin (BRZE) Lists On Bithumb Global

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 6:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Breezecoin (BRZE), a real estate cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, which is a real estate company with over 60 years of experience in the field, will be listed on the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb Global on April 29th.

  • Breezecoin is a real estate focused utility token issued by Breeze de Mar, an international construction company based in UK, with offices in United States, Germany and Turkey.
  • The spot trading of Breezecoin against BTC will go live on April 29th at 9am CET.
  • Breezecoin aims to empower everyone worldwide to invest in properties conveniently by eliminating the high entry barrier.

Breeze de Mar is a brand owned by a UK-based real estate investment company, Breeze de Mar LTD, as the successor of Akpinar Group. Akpinar Group is one of the rooted construction companies in Germany and has been serving the construction and real estate sectors on building commercial and residential complexes, as well as manufacturing areas since 1960.

Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, Breezecoin is tied to physical assets, namely real estate assets. The token's staking program allows holders to receive bonuses. Discounts are offered to Breezecoin holders for buying various versions of real estate from Breeze de Mar projects.

"We envision a world where everyone has the right to invest in any asset securely and conveniently. With decades of experience in real estates, we've built a system to empower people to invest in properties conveniently by eliminating the high barrier to entry," said Harald Kendzia, CEO of Breezecoin.

The deposits and withdrawals of Breezecoin (BRZE) on Bithumb Global will be available from April 27th and April 29th at 9am CET respectively. The spot trading pair BRZE/BTC will go live on April 29th at 9am CET.

