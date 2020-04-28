Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whittaker’s Honoured To Receive Most Trusted Brand Award

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: Whittaker's

Whittaker’s is delighted to have been named New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand for the ninth consecutive year, and thanks the New Zealand public for their ongoing support.

As well as winning the top honour in the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands list, Whittaker’s also won New Zealand’s Most Iconic Brand for the eighth year in a row and topped the confectionery category for its ninth straight year.

Chief Operating Officers, and fourth generation members of the longstanding chocolate-making Whittaker’s family, Holly and Matt Whittaker say they especially value receiving the Most Trusted Brand award because it is decided by the New Zealand public.

“We’re honoured to win the Most Trusted Brand award again because we take it as an endorsement of our relentless focus on quality and innovation, the progress we’ve made on our Good Honest Chocolate journey particularly in respect of ethical sourcing, and our commitment to genuine engagement with Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers,” says Holly Whittaker.

Whittaker’s makes all of its chocolate – from bean-to-bar – at its one factory in Porirua, which means it has full control over the whole manufacturing process from roasting the cocoa beans to wrapping finished products.

“We’d like to thank our factory staff who share our passion for chocolate and our commitment to quality. We’d also like to acknowledge the many New Zealand suppliers of high quality ingredients used in creating our chocolate as well as the cocoa farmers in Samoa and Ghana that we are building such strong relationships with,” says Matt Whittaker.

Earlier this month, Whittaker’s announced that through a new partnership its entire range of 116 products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans is now 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™. With the support of Rainforest Alliance, Whittaker’s is also identifying other ways to help its Ghanaian cocoa farmers and their communities directly. This is in addition to Whittaker’s Cocoa Improvement Programme in Samoa, which is helping to rebuild Samoa’s tradition of cocoa farming and establishing a fully traceable supply chain there.

Established in New Zealand over 120 years ago, Whittaker’s remains a family-owned New Zealand company. With 100% of its operations here, Whittaker’s is proud to be one of the largest employers in the Wellington region and an exporter of quality products.

The annual Reader’s Digest Awards are conducted by Roy Morgan Research, which surveys a representative sample of 1,400 New Zealand adults. The two top awards that come out of this voting (apart from individual category wins) are “New Zealand’s Most Trusted” and “New Zealand’s Most Iconic.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whittaker's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 