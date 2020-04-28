Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bridgestone Named New Zealand’s Most Trusted For The Fourth Straight Year

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: Bridgestone

New Zealand motorists have named Bridgestone as ‘New Zealand’s Most Trusted Tyre Brand’ for the fourth consecutive year in the annual Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands awards, with the Firestone brand also highly commended.

Bridgestone has claimed the top spot for four of the six years since the tyre category was introduced in 2015, with Firestone as the only other brand to claim the prestigious title.

The Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands survey is conducted by independent research firm Catalyst, and saw nearly 1,600 New Zealand respondents in the 2020 appraisal across 70 categories. The research showed that reputation, reliability and quality were key considerations relating to a consumer’s trust. 

Reader’s Digest Australian editor-in-chief Louise Waterson says being a Most Trusted Brand is a great achievement, well deserving of acknowledgement. Consumers appreciate being able to turn to brands they trust, especially in challenging times.

“This is an unprecedented time in history right now and trust has never been more tested in our community. Consumers have turned to those trusted and familiar brands to protect themselves and their families,” she said.

Bridgestone’s Director of New Zealand Business, John Staples, believes building trust is at the core of Bridgestone’s operations.

“More than ever, we are seeing how trust is crucial to New Zealanders, and we’re honoured to maintain the trust we’ve earnt with motorists with safe, reliable tyres, great service and meaningful contributions to the community,” Mr Staples said. 

Beyond supplying New Zealand with safe, quality and trusted tyres, the company prides itself on its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments, under Bridgestone’s global ‘Our Way to Serve’ initiative – partnerships with Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, Road Safety Education Ltd’s flagship RYDA program, EVolocity and an array of other community driven activities.

For more information about Bridgestone’s Our Way to Serve activity, visit https://www.bridgestonetyres.co.nz/our-way-to-serve.

