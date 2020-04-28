Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrating Forty Years Of Manufacturing Innovation

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: Mulcahy Engineering

Helping clients stay at the leading edge of their respective industries has always been a driving force behind everything Mulcahy does.

When Murray Mulcahy started business in 1980, his vision was to offer clients a total manufacturing solution.

It’s a vision that continues to be alive and well today.

“We don’t see ourselves as simply being a supplier of engineering services, but more as a manufacturing partner,” says Managing Director Kayne Mulcahy, who took over the running of the business from his father in 2012. “It’s all about enabling innovation for our clients.”

This partnership approach has taken Mulcahy from being a small facility with five employees in Gleneden, to having a 6000 square metre plant in Avondale and a team of 140.

Ongoing investment in technology is a key part of the company’s strategy. “It gives us complete control of our service deliverables, not only in terms of the quality of work produced, but also the timeframe within which the end result is delivered,” says Kayne.

When Mulcahy Engineering started operating in June 1980, the workshop only did manual processing.

It was a different world back then.

Plans and drawings were made on the coffee table. Pattern development was done manually on the floor of the workshop before being cut out with cutoff discs.

As the demands of the engineering and manufacturing world have increased over the years, Mulcahy has been at the forefront in providing the technology to meet those requirements.

Although always an early adopter of manufacturing technology, it wasn’t until 2000 that the company actually brought it inhouse. That was the year they purchased their first Trumpf L3030 laser cutting machine.

With a growth mindset and a focus on customer collaboration, this technology opened the doors to new industries which in turn paved the way for continued investment in additional plant.

Examples of this include a Trumpf TruLaser Tube 5000, which was purchased in 2018. This machine can bevel cut to +-45 degrees and process tubes of up to 8 metres in length.

Last year the business added two new Trumpf TruBend 5170s to their bending operation. The technology associated with the new machines allows the team to take a customer’s model and carry it across to the finished, folded part with complete accuracy, using innovation such as TechZone bend offline programming software.

Today Mulcahy’s capabilities include laser cutting, punching, pressing and the full scope of fabrication services such as polishing, machining and welding.

The customer base encompasses the food and dairy industries, materials handling, original equipment manufacturing, agriculture, horticulture, and architectural.

A highly skilled team of designers and engineers ensures that even the most complex or large-scale projects can be turned around quickly, from the initial concept right through to the delivery of the finished item.

Kayne is confident about what the future holds. “We’re really focused on a strategic five year plan that’s going to put us in a great position to thrive for the next 40 years and beyond.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mulcahy Engineering on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 