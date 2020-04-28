Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mike Watkins From JCDecaux Appointed As New Chair For OMANZ

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: OMANZ

The latest AGM meeting for OMANZ saw the election of a new chairman – Mike Watkins, Country Head of JCDecaux. Watkins will replace outgoing Chairman Nick Vile, General Manager of oOh!Media, who will continue as a member of the Executive Board.

With over 28 years’ experience in the Out of Home and Advertising industry, Mike is well positioned to lead the OMANZ Board of 5 industry members responsible for determining and developing strategy for the New Zealand Out of Home industry.

"I’m thrilled to be working with a highly passionate group of media owners who are committed to driving the media forward. I am excited to lead the team through a number of strategic initiatives that will unify the members as well as strengthening our relationships with our clients. I’d like to thank Nick Vile for his work over the past two years as Chairman and the wider OMANZ team for setting the path we are about to embark upon.’

OMANZ’s General Manager, Natasha O’Connor said “Mike has been an invaluable member of the OMANZ Board, and I am looking forward to working with him in his new role. His experience in both the Out of Home and Advertising Agency industry will help us drive the industry forward.”

Mike’s position as Chairman is effective immediately.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OMANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 