Mike Watkins From JCDecaux Appointed As New Chair For OMANZ

The latest AGM meeting for OMANZ saw the election of a new chairman – Mike Watkins, Country Head of JCDecaux. Watkins will replace outgoing Chairman Nick Vile, General Manager of oOh!Media, who will continue as a member of the Executive Board.

With over 28 years’ experience in the Out of Home and Advertising industry, Mike is well positioned to lead the OMANZ Board of 5 industry members responsible for determining and developing strategy for the New Zealand Out of Home industry.

"I’m thrilled to be working with a highly passionate group of media owners who are committed to driving the media forward. I am excited to lead the team through a number of strategic initiatives that will unify the members as well as strengthening our relationships with our clients. I’d like to thank Nick Vile for his work over the past two years as Chairman and the wider OMANZ team for setting the path we are about to embark upon.’

OMANZ’s General Manager, Natasha O’Connor said “Mike has been an invaluable member of the OMANZ Board, and I am looking forward to working with him in his new role. His experience in both the Out of Home and Advertising Agency industry will help us drive the industry forward.”

Mike’s position as Chairman is effective immediately.

