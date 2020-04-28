Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dole New Zealand Supports Local Charities Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Dole

Fresh and packaged fruit supplier Dole New Zealand has stepped up to support Kiwis in need during Covid-19 by donating products to three charity organisations across the country - KidsCan, Love Soup, and Foodbank Canterbury.

Coordinated by sales and distribution service PAVÉ, Dole pineapple slices, fruit salad and fruit mix were just some of the 7,800 products provided to the three charities to help support New Zealanders impacted by the global pandemic.

During Covid-19, non-profit organisations have seen a huge increase in Kiwis needing support – with KidsCan reporting the number of families requiring support having increased from 30,000 to 40,000; and food banks in the Canterbury region seeing demand for food support increase by up to 300 per cent.

Dole New Zealand General Manager Steve Barton says it’s important for New Zealanders and businesses to rally together to support those most in need during challenging times such as these.

“With many Kiwis out of jobs and hundreds of thousands of kids out of school, the need for basic necessities while riding out the crisis is huge.”

“We wanted to do our small bit to help these admirable charities, who are just some of the many doing all they can to rescue struggling families and redistribute food that would usually go to waste.”

On a global scale, Dole is shining a light on frontline heroes in the field and at home. Inspired by the sacrifices they have made for their health and loved ones, Dole’s ‘Sunshine For All™’ initiative is committed to bringing nutrition to those who need it most.

Dole strongly believes quality, balanced nutrition is a basic human right and is committed to bringing good health to all - from doctors and nurses, to grocery workers and the elderly, via a number of initiatives. These include delivering fruit cups to hospital workers around the world, partnering with food banks in the U.K., and uniting with Lyft, an American ridesharing company, to provide underserved senior citizens in Seattle and Chicago with food.

Spreading the message that ‘Superheroes do wear masks,’ Dole Philippines is also sharing the tireless work going on behind the scenes to keep the business moving and society running with the public’s best interests at heart.

To find out more about the work Dole is doing in New Zealand and internationally, visit Dole’s Sunshine For All, Instagram and Facebook pages.

