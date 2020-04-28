Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix And Veeam Simplify Data Protection

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

Auckland, April 28, 2020: Enterprise cloud OS leader, Nutanix, and Veeam Software have announced a comprehensive data protection and management solution to support most storage environments. It will see Veeam’s Backup & Replication software embedded with Nutanix Mine, providing a robust and automated response to help companies protect and access their data during these turbulent times.

The comprehensive data protection and management solution includes all the software, and any hardware components, required to support multiple storage environments and enables data recovery for mission critical applications. It also provides a foundation for longer-term data retention solutions.

Data is now a key asset for many businesses and protection and back-up of business data as well as ensuring continued access, availability and integrity is vital for business continuity and survivability.

With COVID-19 continuing to sweep across Asia Pacific, sustainability and survivability remain top of mind for business leaders as routine datacentre and critical infrastructure operations are affected due to restrictions on staff movement and access to facilities. So it is timely that Nutanix and Veeam have developed this joint solution.

Nutanix Mine already integrates secondary storage operations with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud, delivering a comprehensive solution for both primary and secondary storage within a private cloud environment[1]. The platform eliminates the complexity often found in traditional data protection solutions and removes the usual time consuming and manual processes, such as archiving of devices like tape drives.

Combined with Veeam, Nutanix Mine is further enhanced to make integrated data protection and cloud data management easier, providing performance, web-scalability, and intuitive back-up simplicity. The product comes with a newly designed dashboard that highlights the status of both Nutanix and Veeam infrastructure and includes a standard number of Veeam licences for easy procurement.

Some of the benefits include:

  • Fast Time to Value – Better customer experience for ordering, deployment, sizing, management, scaling, agility and support.
  • Unified IT Operations – Integrated management operations from deployment to day-to-day data management. Eliminates overhead.
  • Drop-In, Scale Up and Scale Out – Full-stack hypervisor, hardware, platform OS, management, storage, and support.

The solution comes in two form factors: Each optimised for performance and customer requirements. Customers can begin with small or medium solutions, specifically designed to support up to 250 virtual machines (VMs) or 500 VMs[2] respectively.

Both options allow systems to be easily added for up to a maximum of eight nodes. This helps customers meet their growing business needs by increasing their data protection with minimum disruption to the business as it grows.

Customers can quickly deploy Veeam Backup and Replication integrated with Nutanix storage management via a turnkey solution that reduces the time and complexity of data protection across the data centre and cloud. The solution delivers fast time-to-value, unified IT operations, and the ability to easily drop-in and scale up or scale out to meet the needs of today’s modern datacentre.

###

[1] https://www.nutanix.com/press-releases/2019/nutanix-hyperconverges-secondary-storage-with-nutanix-mine

2 https://www.nutanix.com/content/dam/nutanix/resources/solution-briefs/sb-mine-with-veeam.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nutanix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 