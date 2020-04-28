Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Local Businesses Showcased For Mothers’ Day

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 5:26 pm
Press Release: We Love Local

A Kapiti-based gifting company that showcases and supports the best of local producers in their gift boxes has acquired renowned Wellington brand We Love Local - allowing them to support producers throughout the wider region just in time for Mothers’ Day under Level 3.

Kapiti Goodies, a husband and wife business, bought the acclaimed We Love Local brand before the COVID-19 lockdown as part of their vision to help local artisan producers sell more of their products while promoting the region at the same time.

The business supplies gift boxes of showcased products by popular local brands, including Fix & Fogg, Wellington Chocolate Factory, Six Barrel Soda, Kapiti Candy, Arobake, Kapiti Olive Oil and Mamia’s sauce among others. They use their EV to make sustainable deliveries of the beautiful recycled timber Kapiti Goodies boxes, made by differently-abled people via the Shed Project in Paraparaumu.

Owners Timo and Valerie Reitnauer say that now more than ever it is critical to support local suppliers and businesses where possible, with many struggling to get back on their feet under lockdown Level 4 and Level 3.

“We are delighted to be in a position to push forward regional gifting and offer contactless delivery during COVID-19 Level 3, meaning that people can still buy gifts for Mother’s Day, or for birthdays, anniversaries or thank yous while remaining safe and helping to support local artisan producers across Wellington and Kapiti,” says Timo Reitnauer.

We Love Local founding partners Marielle Hawkes and Connor Finlayson say the company was founded to make it easier for people to buy local products and to support local businesses who have a lot of character and care for the community.

“Wellington is a special place and we wanted to do our part in spreading the word about all the cool things that were being made in the city. The Kapiti Goodies team has the same values as we do and we know they will take the business in a great new direction. We are excited that they want to invest in the business and grow the idea further,” says Marielle Hawkes.

The Reitnauers say the current circumstances around COVID-19 have made them even more passionate about local products.

“Buying local also means our money stays local and it’s good for the regional economy,” Valerie says.

“There are some exciting new suppliers and products. We want people to discover as many creative local producers as possible”.

You can purchase contactless gifts via the We Love Local website https://www.welovelocal.nz/

ABOUT WE LOVE LOCAL

We Love Local is a Wellington gifting company that offers the best of local products in bespoke goody baskets. With a range of products from Wellington city and the Kapiti Coast, We Love Local believes in the power of community and works to positively impact the Kapiti and Wellington regions by creating a healthy food and gifting eco-system.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from We Love Local on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 