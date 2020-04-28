Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DWC Delivery Rebate Scheme

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Development West Coast

Businesses across the West Coast region that are offering deliveries during COVID-19 Level 3, are eligible for a rebate of up to $250 per business from Development West Coast.

“We know our retailers, cafes and restaurants have been doing it tough during the lockdown, and we want to offer some help,” says DWC chief executive Heath Milne.

“With the shift to Level 3, many of these businesses will be able to start operating again, but in a slightly different manner either through contactless pickups or deliveries.”

“To help businesses who are having to adapt to these circumstances we have set up a ‘Delivery Rebate Scheme’.”

“So for example, if you are a restaurant doing takeaways or a retailer or local artisan sending your products off to your customers by courier, you’ll be able to receive a rebate of $5 for each delivery.”

Are you a SME on the West Coast offering deliveries in Level 3?

If so, you may be eligible to receive a $5 rebate per delivery from Development West Coast, up to a maximum of $250 per establishment, to help offset some of the costs associated with running your own delivery service or using an established delivery/courier service.

Terms and Conditions 

1. Businesses must be selling goods and having these delivered to the customer.
2. Businesses must be a SME operating within the West Coast region.
3. A rebate of $5 is available for any individual sale over the value of $10 (including GST if applicable) up to a maximum rebate of $250 per establishment.
4. The rebate is only available for sales and deliveries made over the two weeks of Alert Level 3, being Tuesday 28 April to Monday 11 May 2020 inclusive.
5. All participating businesses must adhere to the Government’s guidance around operating safely at Level 3 including public health measures and requirements and all other health and safety obligations.
6. Businesses must be registered on the West Coast business directory for open businesses during COVID-19 Level 3 - www.nowopen.co.nz
7. Businesses wishing to apply for the rebate must first pre-register with DWC, at the link below.
8. On pre-registration, businesses will be assessed for eligibility and a confirmation email will be sent with further information or advice.
9. The rebate will be paid to approved businesses after 11 May 2020 on receipt of an invoice and supporting sales information (eg, sales dockets) from the participating business.
10. Invoices for the rebate payment must be received by DWC no later than 30 May 2020, and only one invoice from participating businesses will be accepted.
11. The Delivery Rebate Scheme is a limited fund, therefore funding will be on a first in first served basis
12. DWC reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time.
13. DWC reserves the right to seek further information from any business that has invoiced DWC for the rebate and refuse payment should any information prove to be false or misleading.

CLICK TO REGISTER

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Development West Coast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 