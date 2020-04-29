30 Day Strategic Planning Process Online Course Released By Waking Giants During Level 3 Lockdown.

On the back of the incredibly successful launch of their 30 Day Strategic Plan Template in mid-April, Waking Giants have launched the 30 Day Strategic Planning Process Online Course to help business leaders create and effect their short term strategies to enable positive shifts forward in their businesses.

Founder and CEO of Waking Giants, Grant Difford says “The uptake of our free 30 Day Strategic Plan Template since launch has been phenomenal and the feedback we’ve received has been extremely positive.

Many of those who’ve downloaded the 30 Day Strategic Plan Template and have watched the walk-through video are now getting in touch and seeking validation on the strategies that they’ve been working on – that’s where the 30 Day Strategic Planning Process Online Course comes into play.”

Grant continues, “The online course dives deep into not only how to create your 30 Day Strategic Plan with the template provided, but also how to develop and implement Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) and also how to create accountability within your strategy, not only for yourself but also for your team members.

This is the exact process we use with our clients and we’ve not held anything back.”

The 30 Day Strategic Planning Process Online Course contains:

8 Modules

8 Step by step video guides

4 Worksheets

Full strategic plan walk through

Access on any device

One on one review

Find out more about the 30 Day Strategic Planning Process Online Course here.

Waking Giants help businesses and business leaders through Leadership, Strategy and Brand Strategy. For more information on Waking Giants and their services, visit: https://waking-giants.com/

