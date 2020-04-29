Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TAMA Awards Inaugural Scholarships Amid Worker Shortage

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: Tractor and Machinery Association

The Tractor and Farm Machinery Association (TAMA) has awarded two inaugural scholarships as part of its moves to attract, retain and reward skilled workers.

The scholarships come at a time when the primary industry is in dire need of more workers. In October last year Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said it was estimated the sector needed another 50,000 workers by 2025 and more than 92,000 more workers with qualifications.

TAMA general manager Ron Gall said this need was even more pressing now as the primary industry had a major role in helping our economy recover from the COVID19 pandemic fallout.

"Anything we can do as a sector to attract or retain workers is a step forward. Our industry needs people for a wide range jobs, including working with sophisticated technology and robotics."

The two scholarships were available to tractor and machinery industry trainees who are studying towards a certificate or diploma.

One was awarded to Alice Stanbra, a parts and automotive accessories apprentice for Norwood Manawatu. She said she would use the opportunity to undertake further training for management qualifications after the completion of her apprenticeship.

The other was given to Regan Bailey who is about to start the third year of his agricultural diesel apprenticeship with Tulloch Farm Machines in Masterton. Regan said the scholarship would give him “the confidence to continue to work hard and strive for success and knowing I have the support and backing from such an important association in our industry will give me added incentive to succeed.”

Ron said like every other industry in New Zealand, the primary industry was facing a period of great change after the pandemic crisis ended.

“The Government has indicated that it would be looking at how to build off the strengths of the primary sector such as increasing the onshore processing of goods. However, that can only happen successfully if we have the skilled workers in place.”

