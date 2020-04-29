Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avis And Budget NZ Offer $10 Rentals to Essential Workers

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Avis And Budget New Zealand Offer Rentals to Essential Workers From $10 Per Day


Avis and Budget New Zealand have announced rentals from $10 a day for essential workers to help keep them moving safely as they support the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Mooney, Managing Director of Avis Budget Group, Pacific, said: “New Zealand’s essential workers are on the frontlines during this pandemic to ensure the rest of the community can continue to access what it needs. During these uncertain times, both Avis and Budget New Zealand want to ensure we are supporting the nation’s essential workers and that those who need to travel can do so safely to get to where they are needed the most.”

Full details of the offer are included below.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

Full details of the Essential workers offer
Essential workers who can make use of the offer include:
• Health and social care workers
• Paramedics/ambulance workers
• Support, disability and aged care workers
• Pharmacist and pharmacy workers
• Public safety and national security workers
• Education and childcare workers
• Supermarket and grocery store workers
• Airport workers
• Transport workers
• Other workers with a letter from the government stating they are an essential service.

Avis New Zealand
Essential workers can rent vehicles from Avis New Zealand locations* for a fixed price of between $10 and $15 per day, including all fees and a 100km per day allowance. The standard excess on these vehicles will be reduced, with additional excess reduction available for $5 per day, capped at 10 days per 30-day rental. To be eligible, bookings must be made for between 7 and 59 days using the code P435700. Workers must also present their essential worker identification and driver’s license when collecting the vehicle.

Vehicles available for the Avis New Zealand Essential Worker Promo are:




Full information and terms & conditions can be found here.

Budget New Zealand
Essential workers can rent vehicles from Budget New Zealand locations** for a fixed price of between $10 and $15 per day, including all fees and a 100km per day allowance. The standard excess on these vehicles will be reduced, with additional excess reduction available for $5 per day, capped at 10 days per 30-day rental. To be eligible, bookings must be made for 7 days or more using the code BCD E025500. Workers must also present their essential worker identification and driver’s license when collecting the vehicle.



Full information and terms and conditions can be found here.

* All Avis New Zealand locations are participating except for Avis Gisborne, New Plymouth, Taupo and Timaru.
** All Budget New Zealand corporate locations are participating excluding Gisborne, New Plymouth and Taupo

