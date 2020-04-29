Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ensuring Safety Of Stores And Customers Priority For HELL During Level 3

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Hell Pizza

Contactless home delivery is the safest and most responsible way for people to receive takeaway food during Level 3, making it easier for New Zealand to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Yesterday was the first day of trading for HELL Pizza after the Level 4 Lockdown. Around two-thirds of all orders were for contactless delivery, and HELL made three times the number of deliveries they would expect to on a typical Tuesday.

Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL, says the company proactively put in place extra measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and customers.

“We’ve rolled out a new ‘At Capacity’ feature to help our stores sensibly manage trade levels and avoid overcrowding outside of stores, and to ensure staff can safely work in the kitchen. Stores can switch off website orders for periods to manage flow – and switch back on again when they have the capacity,” says Ben Cumming.

HELL has also turned off Uber Eats for all HELL Stores as an extra safety measure.

“We’ve done this to control the flow of orders during Level 3, and effectively manage the people interacting with our stores.

“Last night all of our 76 stores traded at the level of a very busy Friday night. I want to thank all our staff who have done a great job of implementing our new safety measures. Yesterday was a day like no other, but we’re incredibly pleased with how it went and our ability to meet demand - safely.

“For us, it’s about looking after our people, our stores and our customers safely, to help move New Zealand out of Level 3 as soon as possible,” says Ben Cumming.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

