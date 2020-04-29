Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Damson Gin Liqueur Named Best Fruit Liqueur in the World

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 3:19 pm
Press Release: The Damson Collection

Hawke's Bay Damson Gin Liqueur Named Best Fruit Liqueur in the World


A Hawke's Bay damson gin liqueur has been named the best fruit liqueur in the world at a prestigious international competition.

The Damson Collection’s Damson Plum Liqueur won not only the Best New Zealand Fruit Liqueur gold award, it took the top honour of World’s Best Fruit Liqueur, at the World Liqueur Awards 2020.

The awards were announced last night [subs: London, GMT, April 28]. Each of the 150-plus entries was categorised into 18 genres, including fruit, honey, spice, coffee and cream and this year was tasted in isolation at home by each of the 14 industry experts.

The judges praised the Damson Plum Liqueur for its “aromas of tropical candy initially, before being presented with acidic notes on the palate” saying it was “vibrant in flavour” and had lingering notes of tropical fruit.

The perfect mix of Hawkes Bay plums and a citrus-dominant gin are crafted at Distillerie Deinlein in the Bay of Plenty.

“It is a wonderful honour to be recognised by experts from around the world, especially as we were in the finals with some incredible entries from Canada, France, Italy, Guernsey and the US,” says The Damson Collection owner Fiona Tomlinson.

Damson Plum Liqueur is part of a range of premium jams, cheese accompaniments, sauce and vinaigrette that started life at the Hastings Farmers Market.

“Our damson are grown using sustainable practices on an orchard located on the Heretaunga Plains, and the plums’ tartness makes this such a unique marriage of flavours. Damson Plum Liqueur is really versatile spirit – great on ice, with bubbles, or in a cocktail.”

The Damson Collection – Damson Plum Liqueur

Volume: 375ml

Alcohol: 15% ABV

$35

Stockists: www.thedamsoncollection.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Damson Collection on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 