Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Ōhaka-based COVID-19 Wellness Project Goes Down Well With #HackTheCrisisNZ Judges

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute

Ara Institute of Canterbury's Kakahura building in Christchurch

Christchurch’s high-growth startup hub Te Ōhaka - a partnership between Ara Institute of Canterbury and Ministry of Awesome has recently had a reason for pride in their founders today. Out of almost 800 entrants from up and down New Zealand, Wanderble, a Te Ōhaka-based start-up – in partnership with Riposte, another start-up venture - came away with a stunning second-equal place win at the NZ wide #HacktheCrisis event during the weekend beginning April 17th.

‘Hack The Crisis’ - a 48-hour start-up challenge taking place in more than 30 countries - was designed to elicit innovation for a post-COVID world. With more than 950 participants formed into 55 virtual teams, the groups worked throughout the weekend to solve COVID-specific problems. #HacktheCrisisNZ quickly became New Zealand’s largest collaborative start-up event with final entries judged by Vic Crone from Callaghan Innovation, Sir Stephen Tindall, and mental health advocate Mike King.

Wanderble and Riposte teamed up to create a novel wellness product that combined Wanderble’s guided audio mindfulness experiences with real-time wellbeing tracking enabled by Riposte's social posting tools and machine learning technology. This means that app users can see not only proof of the positive effects of their own mindfulness practice but also that of other groups and teams such as in those in the workplace. Data of this kind could be used to bolster individual and group wellbeing and resilience in the face of not just COVID but on an ongoing basis in the future.

Wanderble is one of 23 high-growth start-ups currently based out of the Te Ōhaka - Centre for Growth & Innovation located at Ara Institute’s central city campus.

As lock-down conditions set in, Wanderble had already released a free 28-day mindfulness-during-isolation course, while Riposte was employing its social feedback app designed to allow communities to collectively monitor their wellbeing using quick daily check-ins and machine learning technology.

“Before #hackthecrisis, Wanderble was already a fantastic start-up engaged in addressing wellbeing and resilience for workplaces but this really adds a powerful proof element to the platform and - It’s so cool that #hackthecrisis has brought together two start-ups from opposite ends of the country!” says Marian Johnson, chief executive at Ministry of Awesome.

Wanderble co-founder Kris Herbert says, “Mindfulness has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve immunity so it’s a great time to introduce these tools to people. We can connect our communities to make them stronger and more resilient - because it’s unlikely this will be the last crisis our country faces.” Riposte co-founder Debs Hancock added, “Our mission is to make it easier for communities and organisations to measure the wellbeing of people so they can provide more relevant and timely support.”

While ‘Draw This!’ which uses story-telling and art to build connections throughout New Zealand won the competition overall, judges praised the Riposte-Wanderble team, saying “This is an awesome team that has leveraged what they already have to achieve a lot over the course of the weekend.”

With awareness of mental health and wellbeing issues already on the rise and an increased focus globally on effective ways to assist with these, the mindfulness sector - and potentially this start-up team - seem poised for success.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 