Free Contact Tracing App For New Zealand Businesses

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 10:35 am
Press Release: Media Suite

As New Zealand moves to Level 3, a homegrown Christchurch software development company is offering all businesses and public organisations a free contact tracing app.

Registered businesses receive a poster design with a unique QR code for them to print and display at their premises. All visitors to the premises simply need to scan the QR code on their phone to have their visit registered.

All businesses and organisations opening under Level 2 and 3 will have to meet government guidelines, safeguarding community health. Keeping appropriate records of who has visited your place of business will support the government’s contact tracing efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Tracing.co.nz digitally captures the required contact tracing data. It is simple, efficient and being offered at no charge - just head to the website and register your business. Health organisations can then easily access tracing data if required.

Software development company, Media Suite, has years of experience working with both local and central government. The app was originally built for Environment Canterbury’s public transport services to support its contact tracing efforts. Since it was created, the app has successfully registered thousands of Cantabrians’ contact tracing information.

As a local business invested in the wellbeing of the community, Media Suite has decided to offer the tracing.co.nz app at no charge. Free access to technology like this is going to be important in our fight against the virus.

Managing director George Wills says the app will make contact tracing simple for everyone.

“If we want to keep winning the war against Covid-19 then contact tracing is going to be an essential element of our national strategy. This app has been designed to make

contact tracing simple and efficient for anyone, whether they check-in on a smartphone or use a paper form.”

However, contact tracing can be a challenging process for businesses unfamiliar with the tracing requirements. Some may struggle to meet the many privacy and security concerns involved in collecting personal data.

“We wanted to make sure that there was an app which supported businesses safely re-opening while also ensuring that people’s privacy was being maintained. Personal information in the app can only be accessed by health authorities for the purpose of contact tracing and the data is completely deleted after 28 days.”

Tracing.co.nz is being offered free to anyone in New Zealand who wants to contribute to the contact tracing effort.

“As a homegrown Christchurch business, this is our contribution to helping our economy and community recover.”

About contact tracing: When an infected person has been identified, Ministry and District Health Board staff use contact tracing to track down individuals who may have come into contact with this person, and potentially been exposed to the virus. These people are required to self-isolate to prevent potential transmission and are followed up by health staff for testing and monitoring of their health and wellbeing.

