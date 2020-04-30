Two New Franchises For Century 21

Century 21 New Zealand continues to sustainably expand, with two new franchises opening in South Auckland and the South Island. The news comes as the real estate industry sees more activity under Covid-19’s Alert Level Three, with private viewings of properties now allowed under strict conditions.

“The opening of a new office in Papatoetoe further strengthens our strong presence in South Auckland. We’re also delighted to announce the arrival of Aurora Real Estate, marking Century 21’s return to the South Island,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Born and bred South Aucklander Shane Kumar is the principal of Century 21 Shane & Co, located at 37 Charles Street in Papatoetoe. The franchise owner has a Bachelor of Property degree from the University of Auckland and has worked for several years in the wider South Auckland area as a successful real estate agent.

More recently he worked as a project manager for some South Auckland residential property developments, giving him great experience and exposure to the construction sector. However, the attraction of selling property again was too strong.

“Century 21’s rebranding really appealed to me, and once an opening came up in Papatoetoe, I contacted Century 21’s head office and things got rolling really quickly. There will be some challenging times ahead, but Century 21 is well established to ride out any storm, and the New Zealand property market will always return with vigour,” he says.

Mr Kumar looks forward to recruiting salespeople and being an effective team leader, supporting his sales team to reach their full potential and making every real estate transaction as easy as possible. Areas they will cover include Papatoetoe, Otahuhu, Mangere, and Manukau.

The Century 21 Shane & Co owner already has a well-established residential property portfolio and considerable experience in all aspects of property management. He says his use of online platform PropertyTree is a huge advantage to owners, managers and tenants.

At the same time, at the other end of the country, Century 21 Aurora Real Estate has opened.

Principal Ria Leung says throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, enquiries about new residential builds from international investors have continued, with New Zealand seen as a safe bet when it comes to property investment.

Ms Leung will focus largely on Christchurch and Queenstown. An already established real estate name in Central Otago, she’ll continue to also service the likes of Arrowtown, Cromwell and Wanaka.

Moving to New Zealand in 2012, she has been a successful real estate agent in the South Island for six years. Prior to that, she worked for over a decade in China’s finance sector, gaining considerable experience in IPOs and asset management, and then as a real estate salesperson for Century 21 in Shanghai and Beijing.

The new franchise owner is an experienced specialist in property investment, with a strong focus on professional advice and outstanding customer service. Century 21 Aurora Real Estate is also focused on growing its property management portfolio.

“I really enjoy working with overseas buyers and advising them on New Zealand’s investment rules and legal requirements. I know first-hand just how well recognised and regarded Century 21 is in China for international sales, so I’m delighted to fly the flag in the South Island,” says Ms Leung.

Ms Mayne says the new South Auckland and South Island franchises represent more momentum for the real estate company following a high-profile global rebrand, and New Zealand regaining more ownership and autonomy of Century 21 on this side of the Tasman last year.

“Century 21 remains in good shape helped by our strong community connections and the considerable business experience our franchise owners bring. We continue to take a positive approach when it comes to New Zealand’s property market, supporting our franchises, vendors, buyers, landlords and tenants as best we can,” says Derryn Mayne.

