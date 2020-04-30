Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Design Builders Back On Deck During COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Design Builders

While the Design Builders office team worked remotely throughout Alert Level 4, it wasn’t until Tuesday that construction sites were opened up, and the remaining workers got down to business. Now, they say, they are ready to offer a safe service for all their new and existing customers.

Design Builders New Zealand CEO Andrew Price said their number one priority was the safety of their team and community. Therefore, they had put several measures in place to achieve that.

“We must adhere to strict health and safety requirements, so we’ve made a few changes with how our showhome viewings operate and how our team works. Our office staff continues to work remotely, and it is as easy as it has ever been to get in touch with home building enquiries.”

To book a private showhome viewing, use the following contact information.

Waikato - 22 Riverpoint Glade, Hamilton

Contact Jeff Marra on 027 488 0044 or email jeff.marra@designbuilders.co.nz

Bay of Plenty - 13 Serenity Drive, Omokoroa

Contact Sam Perrin on 027 757 7170 or email sam.perrin@designbuilders.co.nz

If you would like to know more about Design Builders, visit www.designbuilders.co.nz, use the online contact form, phone 0800 456 456, or visit their YouTube channel here.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Design Builders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 