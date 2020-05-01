Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Strengthens Regional Support With 17 New Head Of Region Roles

Friday, 1 May 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced 17 new Heads of Region roles to support communities around the country and strengthen its regional presence.

The 17 new heads are bankers with decades of experience. 14 were appointed internally with three external candidates successful in gaining leadership roles.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “It’s a challenging time to take the reins, but banking doesn’t stop. We’re an essential service and it has never been more important to be close to our communities and support our customers in need.

“Right now our 17 regional heads will be focused on making sure we are doing everything we can to support our customers through the impacts of COVID-19. Beyond that, they will strengthen BNZ’s regional presence and build closer relationships with the communities we serve,” he says.

Carter says the Head of Regions will be responsible for BNZ consumer and business banking teams across their region and ensure customers are well supported and receive a seamless customer experience across all BNZ channels.

Carter says the announcement brings to an end an exhaustive nationwide search although the bank considered delaying the announcement due to COVID-19.

He says, “We considered putting the appointments on hold until after level 4 and level 3 were over, but we spoke to our new Heads of Region and they wanted to get cracking.

“Most of our Heads of Region are already known in their area and right in the thick of it, supporting our customers through this. They wanted the appointments made so they can focus on ensuring our teams are getting help to those customers who need it most,” he says.

Carter said BNZers across the country are working at a furious pace to deliver support measures to customers and the new Heads of Region will see the bank and its people at our best.

“Our new Heads of Region are taking these positions at a time when BNZ is working hard to support hundreds of thousands of customers who are facing uncertain times.

“They are leading teams who are working hard to support our customers and helping make sure the communities we serve can emerge from COVID-19 in a good position,” says Carter.

The new regions and their heads are:

BNZ Regional Heads Region 
Alistair Miller Northland 
Jane Brice Auckland Counties 
Jo Durcan Auckland East 
Brandon Jackson Auckland Central 
Lisa McShane Auckland West 
Jason Lewthwaite Auckland North Harbour 
Graeme Geurts Waikato 
Lachie McKenzie Bay of Plenty 
Ilesha Schiphorst Central Plateau 
Tony Douglas East Coast 
Christine Jones Manawatu/Wairarapa 
Marcus McLeod Taranaki/Whanganui 
Gary Ward Wellington 
Katia Addison Chch Central 
Alina Barota Canterbury Regions and West Coast 
Jason Forbes Otago/Southland 
Jenna Broadhurst Top of the South Island 

