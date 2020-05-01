Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beijing Daxing International Airport Weighs In With New Zealand Atrax Scales

Friday, 1 May 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Atrax

A specialist weighing and dimensioning company from New Zealand – Atrax Group – has supplied all of the baggage and cargo scales for the huge new Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The US$17 billion Beijing Daxing International Airport is Beijing's second international airport. Nicknamed ‘starfish’, its terminal building is more than a million square metres. The high-speed luggage system has 422 check-in counters, all with Atrax baggage scales.

In addition to being the sole supplier of baggage scales Atrax won its bid to supply all cargo scales. Atrax applied its new dimensioning technologies to win the cargo dimensioning and weighing projects across all five cargo buildings at the new airport, says Atrax Group Managing Director, Kevin Maurice.

“A New Zealand company winning sole supplier of all baggage scales, cargo scales and cargo dimensioning at Beijing Daxing International Airport is a huge success not only for Atrax, but also for Callaghan Innovation and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise,” he says.

Research for the new dimensioning technologies was partly funded by a Callaghan Innovation grant. The grant helped enable technology research that resulted in Atrax developing a new dimensioning solution. The new technology can scan, weigh and dimension cargo in motion on a conveyer belt. It calculates dimensions for objects that have odd shapes and sizes – known in the industry as ‘ugly’ freight – with great speed and accuracy.

NZTE also had a hand in the win by providing valuable support to Atrax on the ground in China, Kevin Maurice says.

“NZTE’s local people in China helped us gain regulatory approvals. As New Zealand Government officials they can achieve more cut-through than a private company. This project is a great result for ‘New Zealand Inc’. We’re getting many other product and technology export enquiries as a result.”

Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to be north China’s commercial aviation hub, handling 72 million passengers and two million tonnes of cargo a year by 2025.

Atrax Group scored another big win earlier in the year when it installed Atrax baggage scales at all 468 check-in positions at Turkey’s new Istanbul Airport. Atrax also supplied air cargo scale components for Istanbul Airport’s largest cargo terminal.

About Atrax Group

Atrax Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture, integration and support of weighing, measurement and related control systems for the airport and logistics industries. Atrax systems are installed in over 800 airport sites across more than 140 countries. The company is headquartered in New Zealand with product manufacturing in both China and New Zealand. See www.atraxgroup.com

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



