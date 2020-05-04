Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Downlights One Third Funded With One Day To Go

Monday, 4 May 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Downlights

Auckland-based social enterprise Downlights Limited has raised almost $60,000 from 97 pledgers. They have until tomorrow to raise their minimum goal of $150,000 through the equity crowdfunding platform PledgeMe.

“Over the past few days we’ve been inundated with candle orders with over 1000% increase on our previous week! We’ve also seen a wonderful spike in investors to our campaign.” says founder Jennifer Del Bel.

“We’re so happy to see our crowd come in, and people purchase our candles that have impact at their core.”

Downlights’ candles are manufactured by young adults with Down syndrome and intellectual and learning disabilities. One dollar from every candle sold is also donated to the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association and RECREATE NZ, organisations which empower disabled youth through employment and skill-building opportunities.

“As we see other companies struggle to keep their staff employed, including Altus Enterprises in the disability space, we want to show that we can grow our impact and our revenue even in times like this.”

Downlights are aiming to raise up to $300,000 to move from the founder’s home into a factory, and increase their production and impact.

“We decided to raise investment to grow from our community, because we wanted diversity not just in our team but in our ownership.” says Del Bel.

Downlights is seeking to raise between $150,000 and $300,000 which represents 15.2%–26.2% of the company. Shares are $0.75 each with a minimum investment of $300 for 400 shares. Investors will receive non-voting shares, and those that pledge over $25,000 will receive voting shares.

“We’ve been told that up to 60% of pledges can happen in the final day of a campaign - and we truly believe that will be the case here. We just need our crowd to make this happen.” says Ms Del Bel.

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched the day that New Zealand announced the move into lockdown, and has raised almost 40% of it’s goal. The campaign can be found here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/390-downlights-limited

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Downlights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 