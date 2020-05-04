Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Pixel Awards Round Three Now Open

Monday, 4 May 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Lumo Digital Outdoor

Are you itching to bring to life that gem of an idea that could make your client shine in bright lights? Now could be your chance. Entries for the third rendition of The Pixel Awards opened on Monday May 4th and creative thinkers will have the month to prepare and submit their ideas.

“The creativity has been inspiring. We are seeing a growing understanding of how agencies can utilise the dynamic and interactive capability of digital out-of-home to make more effective and compelling digital ads for their clients,” says Phil Clemas, co-founder and CEO of LUMO Digital Outdoor.

“There is better use of auto-triggers like weather or temperature to change a piece of ad content. We are also seeing a greater appreciation of the range of technology LUMO has to offer, particularly the way brands can use variable traffic volumes or real-time number plate recognition data to prompt timely content updates or fresh messages.”

The Pixels are judged each quarter by a quartet of renown creative personalities. This round will be judged by Tom Paine, Executive Creative Director from Pitchback Partners, Kim Ellison, Creative Director at Stanley St, Matt Sellars, Creative Director at Augusto and Bridget Taylor, Executive Creative Director at Contagion. James Polhill, Managing Director from Hello Ltd and Kent Harrison, co-Founder of LUMO will be joint-convenors of judging.

The calibre of those volunteering their time to help with the judging process is testament to the value they see in this creative initiative.

Anyone from within the advertising industry is eligible to enter an idea for one or several of their clients. Judging criteria is specific – the quality of the idea, its translation to large format digital screens and how well LUMO’s dynamic digital toolkit is utilised. It is free to enter and all can be done online via the Pixels website – www.pixelawards.nz.

The winning team will receive:

• $5,000 cash

• $30,000 free media for the winning campaign to display across LUMO’s digital media network

• The Pixels trophy

• Auto-entry as finalist for the annual Pixel Award where the winning team will be sent to SXSW in Auston Texas in 2021

Judging will be done within the first few days of June and announcements made soon after.

Entries open Monday May 4th. You can enter at any time through May but deadline is Sunday May 31st.

